Bobby Lashley sends a message to Drew McIntyre following his WrestleMania Backlash win

Bobby Lashley had one of his most brutal matches since becoming WWE Champion at WrestleMania Backlash. The All Mighty faced off against both Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman in a triple threat battle.

One of the major concerns for Bobby Lashley going into the match was the fact that he did not have to be pinned or submitted to lose his title. That scenario looked like it could have been the case halfway through the match.

At one point, it looked like Drew McIntyre had put Lashley out of the match for good after throwing the WWE Champion into the side of the titantron.

It seemed as though the match would be between McIntyre and Strowman from then, and it was for a while. However, Bobby Lashley returned to the ring right in time, just as McIntyre hit Strowman with a Claymore.

Lashley would throw McIntyre out of the ring, hit Strowman with a Spear, and pin him for the three-count. Following his victory, the WWE Champion sent a message to Drew McIntyre via Twitter.

"Stupid @DMcIntyreWWE . Haven’t you seen my entrance? I run on electricity! You. Can’t. Beat. Me. GIVE IT UP! #AndStill @WWE" said Lashley.

The All Mighty proved once again why he is the reigning WWE Champion, in what was an amazing match at WrestleMania Backlash. It looks as though no one will take out Bobby Lashley anytime soon.

What is next for Bobby Lashley?

Bobby Lashley has now successfully denied Drew McIntyre the WWE Championship twice after also beating him at WrestleMania 37.

At this point in time, it feels as though McIntyre's hopes of regaining the WWE Championship may be at a dead end.

That being said, the Scottish Warrior is unlikely to give up, and will certainly challenge Bobby Lashley once again. However, the All Mighty may be tired of the challenge and look for a new opponent. One person he is definitely interested in facing is former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Bobby you did say that Brock been running from you this whole time on the After The Bell podcast. pic.twitter.com/EFPGstopWw — TotaledInstinct (@FutureZJB) January 15, 2021

Everybody would love to see Bobby Lashley take on the Beast Incarnate. Would you be excited to see these two men lock horns? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.