Shocking end to Monday Night RAW sees Bobby Lashley pinned

Bobby Lashley issued an open challenge on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. It was a challenge which many RAW Superstars were interested in accepting, as they were under the impression that it was for the WWE Championship.

The match would be the main event of Monday Night RAW, and fans on social media were buzzing about who could possibly be the one to challenge the All Mighty.

A number of superstars made their interest known, including the likes of Sheamus, Shelton Benjamin and Damian Priest.

Come time for the main event, only one man answered the call - The New Day's Kofi Kingston. However, MVP and Bobby Lashley added a little plot twist, claiming that they never stated that it was for the title.

This was a major disappointment for the WWE Universe, but that was short-lived, as the real shock of the night was when Kofi successfully pinned Bobby Lashley to secure the win.

Kofi's victory truly came as a huge surprise, as Bobby Lahsley dominated throughout the match. An untimely interference from Drew McIntyre that threw Lashley off his game, allowing Kofi to win the match.

It was a great end to what was Bobby Lashley and Kofi Kingston's first meeting inside a professional wrestling ring.

Bobby Lashley was pinned for the first time in four months

Bobby Lashley is one of the most dominant forces in WWE. The WWE Champion has been decimating his opponents in the ring for quite some time. The All Mighty hadn't suffered a defeat by pinfall since January 4th 2021, when he was pinned by Riddle.

Kofi Kingston became the first person to pin the All Mighty since he became WWE Champion. A huge feat by Kofi Kingston and an embarrassing loss for Bobby Lashley.

The WWE Universe will be wondering how Bobby Lashley will proceed from here. While the loss to Kofi was unexpected, the WWE Champion will be blaming Drew McIntyre for this embarrassment.

Will Bobby Lashley exact his revenge on Drew McIntyre? Will this lead to another WWE Championship match? Let us know in the comments section below.