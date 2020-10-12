Bobby Lashley on why he suits as a heel in today's WWE

After dominating over the landscape in IMPACT Wrestling, Bobby Lashley returned to WWE in 2018 after almost 10 years and immediately endeared himself with the WWE Universe as a babyface. However, after a few months of feuds with the likes of Sami Zayn and Elias, The All Mighty turned heel for the first time in his WWE career by brutally attacking Kevin Owens.

As of this writing, Bobby Lashley is still a massive heel on the WWE roster as The Hurt Business continue to dominate over RAW.

Bobby Lashley reveals why he fits better as a heel

Speaking to Corey Graves on a recent episode of WWE's After The Bell podcast, Bobby Lashley revealed the reason why he fits better as a heel in the company today. The current WWE United States Champion attributed it to the fact that he is from a generation that isn't on social media. Thus, his inability to connect with the WWE Universe via social media automatically makes him a heel in the eyes of the crowd:

"Now, it seems like this society and way things are are a little bit different. Before, I was definitely babyface. Coming in, they said, 'oh, Bobby's a babyface. Military this, that, and the other' - all the stuff. But I think this society's a little different. I think this society's more of -- I'm a heel. I think the guys that are more engaging with social media, the guys that are more vocal [and] the guys that are more, I guess, in touch with the crowd, the crowd kind of takes to them a little bit more. My generation is a little bit of an older generation. Social media wasn't the biggest thing.

"So, I'm not so big on social media. I'm not tweeting and going back and forth with people all day, everyday. I do a little post on Instagram from time to time, but I have kids, so when I'm at home, I'm usually either training or hanging out with my kids. So, I'm kind of a different animal right now. So since I'm not so in touch with the crowd via social media, I think that just naturally makes me a heel." H/T: Wrestling Inc.

Do you prefer to see Bobby Lashley as a heel in WWE, or as a babyface? Voice your opinions in the comment section below.