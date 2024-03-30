Bobby Lashley takes the blame for his teammates' recent failure; teases a heel turn

Bobby Lashley was left fuming after the latest edition of WWE SmackDown. The All Mighty watched from the back as The Street Profits suffered a loss that shattered their WrestleMania dreams.

The final teams for the Undisputed Tag Title Six-Pack Challenge at WrestleMania were confirmed on the latest edition of the blue brand. One of the matches saw Austin Theory and Grayson Waller defeat The Street Profits to book their tickets for The Show of Shows.

Karrion Kross provided the crucial distraction that allowed Waller and Theory to pick up the win. Following The Street Profit’s loss, Bobby Lashley commented in a SmackDown exclusive.

Bobby Lashley spoke about how he tried to do the right thing and be a nice guy. However, things weren’t working out for him and his team as The Street Profits tasted another loss on Friday night, thanks to Karrion Kross.

"Tried to be a nice guy. I tried to suppress that anger that I had in me for so many years. Tried to put on a smile, do what everybody wanted. One thing I can say is Kross was right about one thing. It’s that I try to please too many people. I was over here shaking people’s hands, and I did that because the person that I was a few years ago, I didn’t like. It was starting to scare me. It was starting to scare me, the kind of person that I was, the anger that I had inside me... To be honest, that’s been the worst time of my professional wrestling career,” the former WWE Champion said.

He went on to add that he let down Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford and shattered their WrestleMania dream. Bobby Lashley ended the interview by teasing a heel turn after he said that he was going to go back to being his old self.

“I was supposed to be the one to help them win those titles back and get back on top. But instead, I was trying to do the right thing. Let me tell you one thing. It’s gonna be a different me, and it starts with you, Kross. Next time I see you and AOP, the old me is coming back. I’m destroying you, I’m destroying everybody else in my way. I was the champion for a reason. I’m gonna get back to being the person I was before, whether you like me or not," Bobby Lashley added. [H/T - Fightful]

Bobby Lashley was a top heel in WWE not too long ago. He started off his alliance with The Street Profits as a heel, but the trio was soon turned babyface as they were pushed into a rivalry with The Final Testament.

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits could still make it to WWE WrestleMania XL

WWE has already announced several big matches for WrestleMania XL. Nearly all championship matches are set for the show, while the grudge matches are slowly getting confirmed ahead of the big event.

WWE fans could see the higher-ups add a match between The Pride and The Final Testament to make the show more entertaining. The contest will add some heavyweight power to the card.

A few undercard matches will be required to get the premium live event going on both nights and adding former WWE Champion Lashley and The Street Profits to the show could turn out to be a good decision.

