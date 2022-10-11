Bobby Lashley on The Hurt Business possibly reuniting in WWE

Bobby Lashley has given his thoughts on the chances of The Hurt Business reforming in WWE one day.

Lashley joined forces with Cedric Alexander, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin in 2020. The four-man group became one of WWE's most dominant factions before their surprise separation the following year. They briefly reunited toward the end of 2021 before The All Mighty decided he no longer wanted to be associated with Alexander and Benjamin.

In an interview with Busted Open's Dave LaGreca, Lashley praised Matt Riddle, Mustafa Ali, and Seth Rollins' recent work. He also revealed that he is open to aligning with his former Hurt Business stablemates once again:

"Great wrestler [Mustafa Ali], great mind in the business, and he's hungry," Lashley said. "So, you have him, you have Riddle that's on fire right now, you have Seth Rollins – he's Seth Freaking Rollins, he's great across the board. And some of my closest friends, The Hurt Business. MVP is there with Omos, Shelton Benjamin still doing his stuff, Cedric's there. I'd like to bring that group back together at some point in time."

As Bobby Lashley referenced, MVP now manages Omos on RAW. Alexander and Benjamin have competed in several matches on Main Event in recent months, but they rarely make RAW appearances.

Bobby Lashley's new storyline was confirmed on RAW

This week's RAW featured the return of Brock Lesnar moments before Bobby Lashley's scheduled United States Championship defense against Seth Rollins.

The Beast Incarnate, who lost the WWE Championship to Lashley at the 2022 Royal Rumble, attacked his former rival in the middle of the ring. Rollins then capitalized on Lesnar's actions by defeating the wounded Lashley to capture the United States Championship.

The former Hurt Business member later issued a challenge for Lesnar to appear on next week's episode of RAW.

