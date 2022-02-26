"This is more than just a title" – Bobby Lashley on the WWE Championship

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley called his first WWE Championship win "more than simply winning a match."

Bobby Lashley has been in and out of WWE for the past 20 years. During this time, he won multiple titles. The title that seemed to elude him was the WWE Championship but, in early 2021, Lashley captured the topmost prize in sports entertainment.

In a recent discussion with Byron Saxton, Lashley, along with Kofi Kingston & Big E, sat down to talk about what it means to be one of three black men in modern history to capture the WWE Championship:

"The biggest thing for me is a lot of people I regard as peers, they were saying ‘I’m happy for you. I really believe you deserve it.’ So the next couple of days I really didn’t sleep. I was just kind of holding it in my arms the entire time. I was like ‘man, this is more than just a title. It’s more than just the WWE Championship. There’s way more to it.'" (H/T - Ringside News)

Lashley beat The Miz in March 2021 to win his first WWE title.

Bobby Lashley's family were proud of him after his victory

After beating The Miz to win the WWE Championship, Lashley received an outpouring of congratulatory messages.

However, continuing his conversation with Byron Saxton, Lashley said the response that impacted him the most was from his uncle, who lives in his native country of Panama:

"For me, it was the next couple of days. I was getting calls from people I hadn’t heard from in years. From Panama, my uncle. He’s over there jumping up and down in Panama. They bring the flag over in the air, saying ‘you’ve got to take a picture with the flag! Everyone is so proud of you!'"

Before Bobby Lashley's family moved to America, his father and uncle grew up in Panama. Despite achieving huge successes in the US, Lashley never forgot his roots.

Edited by Abhinav Singh