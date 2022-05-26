"That doesn't make any sense to me"- Bobby Lashley on current WWE star switching sides

x

Bobby Lashley does not understand the thought process behind MVP betraying the former him to side with Omos.

The former United States Champion turned his back on the All Mighty on the RAW after WrestleMania to join forces with The Nigerian Giant. The two former Hurt Business members have been at each other's throats since then, with MVP using The Colossus to gain the numbers advantage.

Speaking about his former mouthpiece on the latest edition of The Bump, Bobby Lashley detailed that he does not understand why MVP decided to side with Omos when he knows what the former WWE Champion is capable of:

"I don't know where he's been mentally but I know he's an opportunist so he's been jumping from here to there. I don't see why he didn't stay on the All Mighty train. The All Mighty train is going straight to the top. He knows it, we've already been there before and he knows what I'm capable of doing, so I don't know why he wants to move over to Omos. That doesn't make any sense to me. I guess he sees a bigger fish here that he can work with." (from 19:15 to 19:34)

Check out the complete edition of The Bump below:

Bobby Lashley vows to end the feud at WWE Hell in a Cell

The feud between Bobby Lashley and the heel duo is far from over. The two Titans have collided thrice so far, with Lashley coming out on top on two occasions.

The two-time WWE Champion finally got his hands on MVP on RAW this week to decide the stipulation for the next match between him and Omos. However, the All Mighty was on the losing end as he got counted out while brawling ringisde with Omos.

Bobby Lashley will now face Omos and MVP in a handicap match at WWE Hell in a Cell. Here's what he had to say about the upcoming bout:

"It's funny that the entire feud that we've had, it hasn't been about me and Omos. I wanted to challenge myself with Omos in the beginning at WrestleMania, and I overcame that challenge. Now it's turning into so much more than just Omos. It turned to me and MVP and Omos is there as a gatekeeper. It's just madness. But finally, at Hell in the Cell, I get both of them. So I'm going to put them both in the ring and beat them up and bash both in their heads together and end this thing for once and for all." (from 19:37 to 20:06)

The rivalry between the two powerhouses has been enthralling so far. It'll be interesting to see what WWE has in mind for the feud at the upcoming premium live event.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit WWE's The Bump with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription

A popular wrestling star feels Drew McIntyre should be crowned Champion in the UK. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh