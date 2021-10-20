"I think I have the advantage" – Bobby Lashley on why match with Goldberg will be a passing of the torch

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley was interviewed on Busted Open Radio before his No Holds Barred match against Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

The All-Mighty gave his thoughts on the upcoming brutal match against the WCW legend and why he feels this will be a "passing the torch" moment.

“I think I have the advantage. Across the board, I don’t see where he has the advantage in any kind of match. Goldberg is Goldberg and will always be Goldberg. He comes out there and destroys people, but I almost see this match as the passing of the guard. Eventually, I’m going to be slowed down and tired to an extent. I think I’m that guy who comes back to disrupt peoples shine when they are doing big things," said Bobby Lashley.

Lashley further elaborated on what the match means and how it's going to work in his favor over the long run:

I’ll come back and challenge the champ because I’ve established myself. Through matchups with Goldberg, it’s to establish myself on another level as that guy. Across that board, of course he has the opportunity to pull something out and catch a win over me but, I think, ultimately, it’s my time and he’s passing that Goldberg torch over to me where it’s now the Lashley torch and it’s Lashley that comes back to take out the champion in years to come,” said Bobby Lashley. (H/T- 411Mania)

The feud between Bobby Lashley and Goldberg became personal after Lashley attacked Goldberg's son at WWE SummerSlam after the title match.

With revenge on Goldberg's mind, a No Holds Barred match against Lashley has the potential to become one of the most brutal matches in recent history.

Other matches at WWE Crown Jewel besides Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg

In addition to Lashley vs. Goldberg, Roman Reigns will defend his WWE Universal title against Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate returned at SummerSlam and laid out the challenge to The Tribal Chief. With fans unsure of where Paul Heyman's loyalty lies, this match is as unpredictable as it gets.

We'll also see the long and extremely personal rivalry between Edge and Seth Rollins culminate as the two former champions face each other in Hell in a Cell.

The SmackDown Women's Championship is also on the line as Becky Lynch faces Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks, while Big E defends the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.

