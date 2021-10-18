×
Bobby Lashley says he is the fan-favorite in the feud with Goldberg

Goldberg faces Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred match at Crown Jewel
Vivek Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Oct 18, 2021 03:17 PM IST
News

Bobby Lashley took to Twitter to express his thoughts on his match against Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel. According to the Almighty, he's the fan-favorite in the upcoming match.

Both men will face each other in a No Holds Barred match after Goldberg vowed to end Lashley. According to the latter, the WWE universe needs him to win at the Crown Jewel.

Check out Bobby Lashley's tweet below:

Notice the cheers when I talk about @Goldberg going away for good. The @WWE Universe w̶a̶n̶t̶s̶ 𝐍𝐄𝐄𝐃𝐒 me to win at #WWECrownJewel. He says I’m dead this Thursday when I step in the ring with him. That’s the only way I’m losing this match so bring anything you got Bill.👊🏾 twitter.com/wwe/status/144…

The seeds of the rivalry between the two former WWE champions began at RAW following Money In The Bank. Goldberg challenged Bobby Lashley for the WWE title at Summerslam 2021.

With a slight help from his manager MVP, Lashley retained his title when the referee had to stop the match due to an injury to Goldberg's knee. However, that was not the end of the confrontation.

Chaos ensued when Goldberg's son, Gage, tried to help his father when Lashley attacked him with a steel chair. Gage's efforts were rewarded with a Hurt Lock from Lashley which caused this long-heated feud to become personal.

With the two set for a No Holds Barred contest at WWE Crown Jewel, Goldberg will get his long-awaited opportunity for revenge against Bobby Lashley.

Will Goldberg end his losing streak against Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel?

Goldberg has been on a losing streak since March 2020 when he lost the Universal title to Braun Strowman. He then returned around the 2021 Royal Rumble to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE championship, which ended in another defeat for the WCW stalwart.

"YOU'RE NEXT ... AND YOU'RE DEAD!"@Goldberg just delivered the 🎤 drop to @fightbobby on #WWERaw. https://t.co/iMJqVVQ9D6

Also Read

In his next challenge at SummerSlam against Bobby Lesnar, Goldberg lost once again due to the referee's stoppage. For a star of Goldberg's stature, losing three big matches on three different big pay-per-views is unbelievable.

Can Goldberg turn it around at Crown Jewel and avenge his son? Or will Bobby Lashley emerge victorious this time? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
