Bobby Lashley says he is the fan-favorite in the feud with Goldberg

Bobby Lashley took to Twitter to express his thoughts on his match against Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel. According to the Almighty, he's the fan-favorite in the upcoming match.

Both men will face each other in a No Holds Barred match after Goldberg vowed to end Lashley. According to the latter, the WWE universe needs him to win at the Crown Jewel.

The seeds of the rivalry between the two former WWE champions began at RAW following Money In The Bank. Goldberg challenged Bobby Lashley for the WWE title at Summerslam 2021.

With a slight help from his manager MVP, Lashley retained his title when the referee had to stop the match due to an injury to Goldberg's knee. However, that was not the end of the confrontation.

Chaos ensued when Goldberg's son, Gage, tried to help his father when Lashley attacked him with a steel chair. Gage's efforts were rewarded with a Hurt Lock from Lashley which caused this long-heated feud to become personal.

With the two set for a No Holds Barred contest at WWE Crown Jewel, Goldberg will get his long-awaited opportunity for revenge against Bobby Lashley.

Will Goldberg end his losing streak against Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel?

Goldberg has been on a losing streak since March 2020 when he lost the Universal title to Braun Strowman. He then returned around the 2021 Royal Rumble to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE championship, which ended in another defeat for the WCW stalwart.

In his next challenge at SummerSlam against Bobby Lesnar, Goldberg lost once again due to the referee's stoppage. For a star of Goldberg's stature, losing three big matches on three different big pay-per-views is unbelievable.

Can Goldberg turn it around at Crown Jewel and avenge his son? Or will Bobby Lashley emerge victorious this time? Sound off in the comments section below.

