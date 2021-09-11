Several matches including Bobby Lashley vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Title announced for RAW

WWE announced several matches for Monday Night RAW next week, including the WWE Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton.

The upcoming episode of the red brand will emanate from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. WWE has announced a stacked card for the show to compete with the NFL's Monday Night Football.

WWE announced that Orton and Lashley will not wait until Extreme Rules to face off against each other. Randy Orton will face WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in hopes of winning his 15th World Championship. Meanwhile, Lashley will be on the lookout for retribution after being on the receiving end of the RKO for two straight weeks.

WWE also announced that Damian Priest would defend his United States Title in an open challenge. One-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, Natalya, will be seen in singles action against Rhea Ripley.

RAW will also feature an eight-man tag team match featuring New Day joining forces with Mansoor and Mustafa Ali to take on Mace, T-Bar, AJ Styles, and Omos.

Bobby Lashley vs. Randy Orton was originally advertised for Extreme Rules

WWE had originally advertised RK-Bro defending the Tag Team Championships against Bobby Lashley and MVP for next week's, while Orton and the All Mighty were scheduled to go one-on-one at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

The RAW Tag Team title bout has been postponed, while the WWE Championship match has also been removed from the Extreme Rules match card.

It would be interesting to see how the WWE championship situation plays out leading up to the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on September 26 from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Will Randy Orton finally win his 15th world title, or will the All Mighty continue to reign supreme on the red brand? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

