Bobby Lashley wanted to be removed from the WWE Championship match at Day 1 after Brock Lesnar's addition 

Bobby Lashley recently revealed that he didn't want his first encounter with Brock Lesnar to have anyone else involved. He mentioned that he wanted a one-on-one match with The Beast Incarnate.

Lesnar was a last-minute addition to the WWE Championship match as Roman Reigns was pulled from the show after testing positive for COVID. He won the title by pinning Big E after connecting with an F-5.

Speaking on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Bobby Lashley looked back upon the match and shared his thoughts ahead of his encounter with Brock Lesnar:

"Initially I said take me out of it and it wasn't because I didn't want to have that match with Brock there, it was because I wanted to have a match with Brock one-on-one. I didn't want to have a whole bunch of different [people] just exactly how it happened. Brock won by beating someone else and that's not what I wanted to happen. I said the first time I wanna be in the ring with Brock, I want it to be one-on-one so if he beats me, he beats me, if I beat him, I beat him. There's no outside interference," said Bobby Lashley.

Since Brock Lesnar was promoted for the show, he had to be inserted somewhere on the card, and the best spot was in the fatal four-way match. There have since been reports that Lesnar may go on to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania to unify both the WWE and Universal Championships.

Bobby Lashley will challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble

On the RAW following Day 1, it was announced that Bobby Lashley will be a part of a fatal four-way match to determine the number one contender for the WWE Championship. The All Mighty ended up winning the match and is now set to face Lesnar at the Royal Rumble.

The encounter has been dubbed a dream match since the two have had parallel careers, both gaining popularity at the same time. However, this will be the first time that these two fighters face each other one-on-one.

Edited by Arjun