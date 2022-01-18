"That's a bully" - Former WWE Champion wants to break Brock Lesnar

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley wants to break Brock Lesnar at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

The two stars will collide at the upcoming premium live event for the first time ever for the prestigious WWE Title. The All Mighty earned the opportunity to face The Beast Incarnate by winning a fatal 4-way #1 contender match on Monday Night RAW several weeks ago.

During his recent appearance on WWE's After the Bell, Bobby Lashley referred to his Royal Rumble opponent as a "bully." He added that bullies need to be broken.

"Brock is that guy in the park, that's a bully," said Lashley. "A bully is always going to be a bully. The bully is never going to be scared. Bullies gonna be this until he gets broke." (H/T Fightful)

Bobby Lashley opens up about the differences between Brock Lesnar and himself

Lashley and Lesnar are dominant athletes who have competed in combat sports. Both superstars thrived in mixed martial arts and they found even more success in WWE.

The All Mighty spoke about his and Lesnar's journey into the world of MMA, revealing that unlike him, who worked hard, The Beast was handed everything.

"When Brock went into did a UFC, Brock had a gym built outside his house. They sent training partners to Brock, they gave Brock a friggin boatload of money. It's easy to train when all you have to do is wake up, stretch, walk outside your house, go work out... everything like that. It's simple to do that. When I started fighting, I was flying down to Florida, doing a training camp for a week, flying over to California, training with Barnett, training with Cormier, training with all these different guys, hopping around, raising three kids on my own. Juggling a schedule that was just me. It was difficult. It wasn't just, 'Hey, I can just roll outside my house and have everything handed to me," said Lashley.

Bobby Lashely and Brock Lesnar will undoubtedly put on a hard-hitting bout at the Royal Rumble when they collide for the WWE Championship. This is a dream match that many fans have been waiting to see.

