Bobby Lashley wants to face ex-WWE Champion rather than Brock Lesnar after he wins the title

Bobby Lashley recently revealed that he wants to face Drew McIntyre rather than Brock Lesnar after he becomes WWE Champion. Lashley said that McIntyre is the best right now in WWE.

Bobby Lashley has had a strong year, which coincided with him joining MVP to start The Hurt Business. Lashley won the United States title last year and held it until the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, where he lost it to Riddle.

In a recent WWE media call, Bobby Lashley spoke about who he would want to face next if he becomes WWE Champion. Lashley said that Drew McIntyre and not Brock Lesnar is the best right now. He stated that if he beats The Miz, he would like to face Dew McIntyre and not Brock Lesnar next.

"As far as Brock, Brock is one person but how I look at it is, Drew beat Brock in no time. Of course, my sights were set on Brock for some time, like I say, Drew's the man. Drew beat him, Drew beat Goldberg. So, of course, Brock is the dream match that everybody has wanted me to have for some time but, right now, I'm looking to beat the best and right now the best is Drew. Drew is the top guy. If I beat - when I beat Miz - Drew is the guy."

Bobby Lashley said that he has loved and enjoyed everything he has done in WWE and that his journey has been different in his second run.

Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship opportunity

Bobby Lashley has the chance to become WWE Champion for the very first time at this week's RAW show. Lashley will face new WWE Champion The Miz on the Red brand after helping The A-Lister defeat Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber.

Advertisement

On last week's RAW, Lashley defeated Braun Strowman, who also wanted a shot at the title.

I’ve been saying for YEARS.



If you want a fight, I’ll fight you.



If you can handle pain, I’ll fight you.



If you can’t, I don’t wanna work with you.



No more needs to be said. https://t.co/TLEhI2YH6u — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) February 21, 2021

Please H/T SK Wrestling if you use any of the above quotes.