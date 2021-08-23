Bobby Lashley sends out a message to the WWE roster

WWE champion Bobby Lashley took to Twitter to send out a message to the WWE roster.

Bobby Lashley stepped into the Allegiant Stadium with one agenda – to batter Goldberg and put him out of commission. With the WWE Championship on the line, Bobby Lashley did not want to take any chances against the returning veteran. As the match ensued, Goldberg speared Bobby Lashley outside the ring. However, when the action moved to the squared circle, the All Mighty Bobby Lashley controlled the action. Lashley systematically dismantled Goldberg inside the ring by targeting his legs.

The match was called off as Goldberg was deemed unfit to compete with the damage to his leg. Lashley then proceeded to pummel Goldberg with repeated chair shots. Even Goldberg’s son, Gage couldn’t save his father, and got caught in the Hurt Lock himself. MVP was quick to react and left the ring with the victorious Lashley, leaving Goldberg screaming for revenge.

Bobby Lashley on Twitter seemed to lay down a challenge to the WWE roster to step up and fight him after the impressive showing against Goldberg. The reaction was also a dig at Goldberg, since the WCW veteran had a signature way of challenging his opponents back in the day with the phrase, "You're next."

MVP declared that Bobby Lashley is unstoppable

In an exclusive interview segment backstage, MVP declared that Bobby Lashley had become an unstoppable force in the WWE. MVP stated that it didn't matter whether Bobby Lashley was pitted against Goldberg or Godzilla; the All-Mighty would still come out on top. MVP mentioned that Lashley sent out a message to the WWE with his match against Goldberg that the Hurt Business was there to stay.

Who do you think will show up next to face Bobby Lashley and challenge for the WWE Championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

