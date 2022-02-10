"One thing I haven’t won yet in WWE" - Bobby Lashley wants to win a tag team championship with top RAW star

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley wants a tag team titles run with his current manager, MVP.

The two stars have been working together on Monday Night RAW for over two years now, and they formed a popular faction known as The Hurt Business. The Almighty attained tremendous success during this partnership, winning the coveted WWE Championship twice.

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Bobby Lashley stated that he has never held a tag team championship in WWE, and with MVP getting ready for his in-ring return, it could soon happen.

“One thing I haven’t won yet in WWE is a tag team title. MVP’s been rehabbing. I just saw him post something again [recently] on Instagram doing some work and I know he’s getting ready. Every time he sees me, he says, ‘Bro, I’m almost there, I’m almost there.’ He’s putting on some good weight and he’s training. Me and MVP might do a run at the tag team titles, also,” said Lashley.

Bobby Lashley is also interested in a match with John Cena

John Cena is one of the biggest names to come out of Vince McMahon's company. The Leader of the Cenation has held 16 world titles in WWE, more than anyone else in the company's history. Many current stars would jump at the opportunity to face Cena if he was still active in the ring.

Bobby Lashley stated that he'd like to share the ring with the Peacemaker star again in WWE.

“I know he’s doing a lot of stuff with the movies and everything like that, but I know he’s training and looking over the roster and saying, ‘Who can I go over there and do something with? “I hope my name is on his list because of course I’d like [to face] him, also. On the same token, I never want to take away from the current roster, the people who are out there banging every week and doing the live events,” Lashley said.

Lashley is currently scheduled to defend his WWE Championship at the Elimination Chamber premium live event inside the steel structure. The event will take place on Saturday, 19 February 2022, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

