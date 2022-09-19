Bobby Lashley sends warning to former WWE Champion ahead of RAW

United States Champion Bobby Lashley sent a warning to Seth Rollins ahead of their title match on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

Rollins was interviewed backstage following his attack on Matt Riddle on last week's edition of the red brand. The Visionary claimed that he was the face of Monday Night RAW but was interrupted by the United States Champion.

Lashley said that he was the face of the show because he held the gold. Rollins challenged The All Mighty to a match that was made official for the upcoming episode of RAW.

The 46-year-old took to Twitter to send out a warning to Seth Rollins ahead of his title defense. Bobby stated that the United States Championship represents some of the hardest workers in the business, and he is proud to hold the title.

"Seth wants to talk about the #USTitle like it’s below him. This title represents some of the hardest workers in the business & will continue to do that after we’re both done. I AM PROUD to hold this Championship & will continue to defend it against the best of the best!"

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



This title represents some of the hardest workers in the business & will continue to do that after we’re both done.



I AM PROUD to hold this Championship & will continue to defend it against the best of the best! 🏾 Seth wants to talk about the #USTitle like it’s below him.This title represents some of the hardest workers in the business & will continue to do that after we’re both done.I AM PROUD to hold this Championship & will continue to defend it against the best of the best! Seth wants to talk about the #USTitle like it’s below him. This title represents some of the hardest workers in the business & will continue to do that after we’re both done. I AM PROUD to hold this Championship & will continue to defend it against the best of the best! 👊🏾 https://t.co/fzVhmYuuJs

The WWE Universe reacts to Lashley's message

The wrestling world mostly reacted in a positive reaction to Lashley's tweet. Many fans complimented The All Mighty and claimed that he has brought prestige to the United States Championship.

Mike Meyer @MikeMey75192593 @fightbobby Bobby I'm proud that you hold that title it represents you and you hold your head high for being the champion you are @fightbobby Bobby I'm proud that you hold that title it represents you and you hold your head high for being the champion you are

yoshimitsue @LK_6T9 @fightbobby The US Title looks amazing on you Bobby, I hope it stays in your hands for a very long time! @fightbobby The US Title looks amazing on you Bobby, I hope it stays in your hands for a very long time!

One fan referred to the Intercontinental and United States Championships as the "workhorse titles" in the company.

Not everyone had nice things to say to the United States Champion. A member of the WWE Universe suggested that Bobby should lose the title to Rollins because it is beneath him.

LeMecPlusUltra @LeMecPlusUltra4 @fightbobby You’re above that Title let’s be honest. You’re doing it a favor @fightbobby You’re above that Title let’s be honest. You’re doing it a favor

Bobby Lashley has held the United States Championship for 77 days. Time will tell if his title reign will continue or if it will come to an end this Monday against Seth Rollins on RAW.

Who do you think will leave WWE RAW with the United States Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far