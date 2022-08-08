"It’s my responsibility to humble him" - Bobby Lashley delivers warning to WWE Superstar

Bobby Lashley had a lot of positive things to say about his WWE SummerSlam opponent Theory in a recent interview.

Lashley defeated Theory at SummerSlam to retain the United States Championship. Leading up to the event, Theory had vowed to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns in the main event. He showed up during the main event but was beaten down by Lesnar before he had the opportunity to cash in.

Despite Theory's recent misfortunes, The All Mighty praised the young superstar in an interview with TV Insider. When asked how he felt about helping to elevate other talent at this stage of his career, the 46-year-old revealed that he views himself as a guy younger stars look up to in the company:

"That’s what the Hurt Business was about. When I first came in, I had Bob Holly, JBL [John “Bradshaw” Layfield], Booker T, Fit Finlay — all these guys to learn from. The ones I had to get in the ring with. Now that I’m back, I feel like I’m that guy. MVP is that guy."

Bobby spoke about the immense talent on the roster and brought up Theory. He stated that while Theory is super talented, it is the veteran's responsibilty to humble him and help him understand the business:

"There are so many of us who are that guy and bring this next level of talent — Riddle, Theory, Apollo, Ricochet — up. That is what the Hurt Business was about. I like being in the ring with these guys. Theory has an amazingly bright future ahead of him. That kid is super talented. It’s my responsibility to humble him and help him understand the business."

Has Theory been humbled in WWE?

Theory appeared to be on top of the world after winning the Money in the Bank contract, but things have not been going well for the 25-year-old lately. Theory has not won a match since emerging victorious at WWE Money in the Bank. He is 0-8 since the premium live event on July 2nd.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns even took a shot at Theory recently on RAW. Roman pointed out that Vince McMahon isn't here anymore, referring to the former CEO as Theory's "daddy". Vince was very high on the young star and had several backstage segments with him leading up to WrestleMania 38.

