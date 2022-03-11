"I was ready to explode." Bobby Lashley comments on WrestleMania 37 rain delay

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley recently looked back at the rain delay that stalled the start of WrestleMania 37.

Lashley retained his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on the opening match of last year's WrestleMania. However, due to the downpour before the show, impromptu backstage segments aired, one of which included a verbal confrontation between Lashley and McIntyre.

In a recent interview with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes, Lashley discussed his frustration due to the delays. "The Almighty" stated that he was so hyped for the match that he was doing sprints in the hallways.

“I was inches away from just running over and punching Drew in the face and telling someone to just grab a camera. I was hyped, I was ready to explode. And then the rain happened and I was like, ‘I can’t bring this down, I don’t know if I can bring it down.’ I was running, I was doing sprints down the hall in the back, and we had some other stuff going on,” Lashley said.

WWE @WWE We’ll need to wait just a little bit longer to see the EPIC clash between @fightbobby and @DMcIntyreWWE for the #WWETitle at #WrestleMania ! Action will resume when weather conditions permit. We’ll need to wait just a little bit longer to see the EPIC clash between @fightbobby and @DMcIntyreWWE for the #WWETitle at #WrestleMania! Action will resume when weather conditions permit. https://t.co/LPPLVtjBlX

How did Bobby Lashley lose the WWE Championship?

Bobby Lashley recently became a two-time WWE Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2022.

At February's Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia, Lashley defended the title in the Elimination Chamber match but was taken out with a concussion and entered a 'concussion protocol' straight away.

Despite Lashley not being pinned to lose the title, no rematch has yet been confirmed for "The Almighty" due to his health.

What do you think about Bobby Lashley's comments? How did you react to the WrestleMania 38 rain delay? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Angana Roy