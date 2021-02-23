WWE Championship match set for next week's RAW

Bobby Lashley defeated Braun Strowman in RAW's main event to officially become the new No. 1 contender for The Miz's WWE Championship. Lashley came out on top in the clash of titans to cement his chance to challenge for the title.

MVP revealed earlier on RAW that Bobby Lashley and The Hurt Business had made a deal with The Miz. The agreement at Elimination Chamber should have allowed Lashley to challenge for the WWE Championship on this week's episode.

However, The Miz would try to buy himself some time and was successful in doing so, as Braun Strowman came out and challenge Lashley for the No. 1 contender spot.

This led to tonight's main event that saw the two behemoths face off. It was a close fight, but The Dominator was victorious, pinning The Monster Among Men.

Bobby Lashley will now face The Miz on next week's RAW for the WWE Championship.

Bobby Lashley has had his eye on the WWE Championship for some time now. He first tried to become champion back during his first stint with WWE in 2007. Lashley had attempted to challenge Drew McIntyre for the title on several occasions last year as well.

Now, The Dominator's chances are better than ever. He will be the odds-on favorite to win the WWE title next week.

What can we expect from Bobby Lashley as WWE Champion?

There is no doubt that Bobby Lashley will make a great WWE Champion. He has the build, the skill, and the charisma one would associate with the top title in WWE. However, the road will be far from easy if The Dominator were to win the championship.

Advertisement

Drew McIntyre may have recently lost the title, but he will indeed be looking to win it back. A match between McIntyre and Lashley for the WWE Championship would be great at WrestleMania.

Another possible opponent for the CEO of The Hurt Business could be a fellow former MMA fighter in Brock Lesnar. Lashley has called out The Beast before and is raring to take him on.

This guy says I won’t call you out @BrockLesnar. This is me calling you out. https://t.co/RLSEaPdPTx — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) August 23, 2020

The possibilities are endless for Bobby Lashley. But will he be able to wrestle the WWE Championship away from The Miz? Let us know your thoughts down below.