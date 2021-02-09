Bobby Lashley will defend his United States Championship in a Triple Threat Match at Elimination Chamber

Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE United States Championship at Elimination Chamber in a Triple Threat Match. The CEO of The Hurt Business will enter the ring and face off against both Keith Lee and Riddle.

WWE made the announcement on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The company confirmed the news on its social media pages after a match between Riddle and Lee.

This Triple Threat Match might be Lashley's toughest challenge yet. He's overcome many obstacles as the United States Champion, but he'll have to defeat two of WWE RAW's brightest stars at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Keith Lee and Riddle clashed in a singles match on RAW to determine Lashley's next challenger. In a competitive bout, Lee emerged victorious when he hit Riddle with a Spirit Bomb. But Lashley attacked both men after the bell, and his assault prompted WWE to book this three-way match for Elimination Chamber.

What can fans expect from the Triple Threat Match between Bobby Lashley, Keith Lee and Riddle?

Keith Lee and Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley is certainly one of the most dominant forces in the professional wrestling business, but he might have just put himself in an extremely challenging situation. With WWE confirming the Triple Threat Match for Elimination Chamber, Lashley will find himself in the ring against two good talented stars, Riddle and Keith Lee.

Barring any changes in the coming weeks, Riddle and Keith Lee will enter the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view with one surefire strategy in mind. They'll probably try to team up and eliminate Lashley from the picture. They could then focus on each other, so Lashley's title reign could be in jeopardy.

Considering how impressive all three competitors are, this bout will be a buzzworthy contest at the pay-per-view. Will Bobby Lashley retain his United States Championship against Keith Lee and Riddle? Sound off in the comments below.