Bobby Lashley's opponent for Money in the Bank has already been decided

Bobby Lashley walked into Monday Night RAW after having one of the most important matches of his career against Drew McIntyre. The WWE Champion successfully defended his title against the Scottish Warrior as he stepped inside Hell in a Cell for the first time.

Now, just 24 hours after his victory, Bobby Lashley has already learned who his opponent for the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view will be.

While celebrating his win on a segment of the VIP Lounge, The New Day's Kofi Kingston emerged and interrupted the festivities. Kofi then issued a challenge to the All Mighty for his WWE Championship, which the latter brashly accepted.

Despite MVP's attempts to change his business partner's mind, Kofi goaded Bobby Lashley into accepting the match after reminding him that he was the only one who had pinned him.

This bout will be one to watch out for, as both men have something they want or need to prove. Bobby Lashley wants to prove Kofi's original win was a fluke, whereas the latter wishes to relive Kofimania once again.

The match between Bobby Lashley and Kofi Kingston has now become personal

The initial premise for Bobby Lashley and Kofi Kingston's match at Money in the Bank was two-sided. Lashley wants to prove that Kofi beat him by fluke, and Kofi Kingston wants to be WWE Champion once again.

However, following the results of tonight's main event on Monday Night RAW, things between the All Mighty and Kofi have now become personal.

The main event saw Kofi Kingston's New Day brother, Xavier Woods, take on Bobby Lashley inside Hell in a Cell. The match ended with Woods being completely defeated, but it was Lashley's unwarranted attack on Woods after the bout that has now made things personal.

Kofi Kingston will be heading into Money in the Bank, looking to exact revenge upon Bobby Lashley. It will be interesting to see just how things unfold between the two superstars in the coming weeks.

