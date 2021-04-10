"It hasn't completely sunk in yet" - Bobby Lashley discusses winning the WWE Championship

Bobby Lashley won the WWE Championship from The Miz on an episode of RAW at the start of March. He has since held on to the title and will defend it at WrestleMania 37.

Lashley has received a ton of praise from wrestling legends and fans alike. This was his first WWE Championship win ever since he started his wrestling career sixteen years ago.

Speaking with WWE Now India, Bobby Lashley discussed his reaction to winning the WWE Championship and how it felt like holding onto the belt. The WWE Champion said:

"It's one of those things you can't prepare for mentally. You always think that when you get there, there's certain feelings that are gonna come out, you're gonna get excited or go crazy but when I got it, it kinda like- it was overwhelming. The first few days of being the WWE Champion were just- it was like nothing else."

"I was getting calls from so many people that I trained with, people that I competed with, friends, family, everyone is just calling me, congratulating me, telling me that I deserved it and all of that made me feel great. It was overwhelming. It was something that it hasn't completely sunk in yet."

"Winning that title and finally getting it, it was just amazing and it has been an amazing feeling ever since."

Since winning the title, Bobby Lashley has been frequently featured on Monday Night RAW, week in and week out, as a dominant WWE Champion.

Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37: Night One

Heading into 2021, Drew McIntyre was the WWE Champion until his title run was brought to an end at the Elimination Chamber by The Miz.

Bobby Lashley played an integral role in the title change since he ambushed The Scottish Warrior before The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

However, not long after Lashley defeated The Miz for the WWE Championship, a title match was set between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley on the first night of this year's WrestleMania event.

It all starts tomorrow at 8E/5P streaming LIVE exclusively on @PeacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! pic.twitter.com/b5lODJ0GlK — WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021

The upcoming clash will mark Lashley's second WWE Championship defense.

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley will kick off the first night of WrestleMania. This will be the first WWE show to feature a large live crowd in over a year.