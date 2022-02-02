"There was so much that we could've done" - Bobby Lashley is unhappy with WWE faction's booking

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley recently expressed his unhappiness over The Hurt Business' booking, stating that the group could have had a few memorable feuds in the company.

The Hurt Business initially formed in 2020 when MVP aligned with Lashley and promised him a WWE Championship run. The duo later added Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander to the mix. After rising to prominence the following year, the faction broke up after The All Mighty turned on Alexander and Benjamin.

Reflecting on the stable's performance on The Ringer’s MackMania podcast, the powerhouse stated that the group could've done much more. He named rivalries with popular stables like The Bloodline and The New Day as two missed opportunities.

“We broke the surface. There was so much that we could’ve done. That group was evolving and people were like, ‘what about them against them and them against them? The Hurt Business against the Bloodline, the Hurt Business against New Day, the Hurt Business against Drew and the Viking Raiders,’ if they would’ve got together,” Lashley said. (H/T- wrestlinginc)

Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE title at Elimination Chamber

Coming off a controversial win over Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble, Bobby Lashley won't have to wait long for his next challenge as a WWE Champion.

It was announced on this week's edition of RAW that The All Mighty will defend his coveted title against five other superstars inside the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia later this month.

Lashley's last opponent, Brock Lesnar, was announced as one of the participants inside the unforgiving structure along with Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Riddle and AJ Styles.

The former IMPACT Wrestling Star has an impressive track record when it comes to the Elimination Chamber. It was inside the same structure where Lashley outlasted five other wrestlers to win the ECW World title.

However, things will be slightly more difficult for the WWE Champion this time as he steps inside the unforgiving structure with five top stars in the company.

