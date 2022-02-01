Bobby Lashley’s first WWE Championship defense revealed

Bobby Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble to win his second WWE Championship. The All Mighty won't have to wait long to defend the title; he'll put it on the line at WWE Elimination Chamber.

WWE announced in a tweet on January 31 that Lashley will defend his championship in an Elimination Chamber match at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia on February 19th.

Lashley won the coveted championship with help from Roman Reigns, who attacked The Beast Incarnate with the belt while the referee was unconscious. WWE announced last night that Brock Lesnar will appear on Monday Night RAW to decide who he will challenge at WrestleMania 38.

If Lashley retains the gold at WWE Elimination Chamber, he might have to shift his focus to Lesnar, who would have every reason to pick Lashley as his WrestleMania opponent.

Bobby Lashley could lose the WWE Championship to Randy Orton at Elimination Chamber

The Elimination Chamber match will feature six superstars fighting for the WWE Championship. In the end, only one will remain, and they'll walk away with the gold around their waist.

According to WrestleVotes, some pitches within WWE have called for Randy Orton to take on his tag team partner Riddle at WrestleMania 38 for the coveted title. As a result, it's possible that The Viper will win the title at Elimination Chamber and go on to defend it against Riddle.

Randy Orton vs. Riddle for the WWE title at twitter.com/WrestleVotes/s… WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes WWE had plans since the pairing began last spring for Riddle vs Randy Orton @ SummerSlam, which didn’t happen. Plan was to hold off til Mania. I’m told now only a handful of creative members want to spilt them, w/ the idea that if the match happens, it should be for the WWE title WWE had plans since the pairing began last spring for Riddle vs Randy Orton @ SummerSlam, which didn’t happen. Plan was to hold off til Mania. I’m told now only a handful of creative members want to spilt them, w/ the idea that if the match happens, it should be for the WWE title Randy Orton is going to win the Elimination Chamber next month and become WWE Champion, isn't he?Randy Orton vs. Riddle for the WWE title at #WrestleMania Randy Orton is going to win the Elimination Chamber next month and become WWE Champion, isn't he?Randy Orton vs. Riddle for the WWE title at #WrestleMania? 😱 twitter.com/WrestleVotes/s…

Another report revealed that the original plan for the Men's Royal Rumble was for The Original Bro to be the winner, and Randy Orton's name was in the running. But Lesnar ultimately won the 30-man match; he last eliminated his former rival Drew McIntyre to clinch the victory. The Beast Incarnate is widely expected to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

Are you excited for Bobby Lashley's title defense at WWE Elimination Chamber? Sound off below!

