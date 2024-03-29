Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan reacts to The Rock's controversial actions against Cody Rhodes, sends a message to Mama Rhodes

The Rock made the headlines with his controversial attack on Cody Rhodes on Monday Night RAW. The Final Boss' actions caught the attention of the WWE Universe, including Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan.

On Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, The Rock will be returning to in-ring competition for the first time in years. The last time he competed in an official match was against Erick Rowan, whom he defeated in 2016 at WrestleMania 32.

On Instagram, Dhawan reacted to one of The Rock's recent Instagram posts and sent a message to Mama Rhodes. The Final Boss has repeatedly mentioned Mama Rhodes in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40:

"My god mama Rhodes ain't happy about Monday," wrote Dhawan.

Check out a screengrab of Dhawan's Instagram comment:

D-Lo Brown believes that Cody Rhodes can't become the top guy in WWE

Cody Rhodes is on course to potentially dethrone Roman Reigns and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. A victory over The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40 would cement The American Nightmare as the top guy in WWE.

However, D-Lo Brown believes that Rhodes isn't capable of becoming of becoming the top guy in the company. He said:

"He's going to be the guy because that's what the direction they are going. I look at Cody, and I don't say this disrespectfully, I've never seen that top-tier echelon guy," said Brown. He added "...They have made Cody since he's come back over from AEW into that top-tier guy, so for the purposes of the story they are telling, he's the guy."

At WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes came agonizingly close to winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. But interference from The Bloodline led to another major victory for Reigns, who once again walked out of The Grandest Stage of Them All with his hand raised high.

A year later, Rhodes now has the opportunity of winning his first world championship in WWE. This would be his second title win since returning to the Stamford-based company after he won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

