Cody Rhodes is not suited to become the "top-tier echelon guy", according to former WWE Superstar

A former WWE Superstar does not see Cody Rhodes becoming the top guy in the Stamford-based promotion. The name in question is D'Lo Brown.

Since returning to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2022, Rhodes has become one of the biggest faces in the Stamford-based promotion. Many fans believe he could very well become the next John Cena of the company. His fans want him to finish his story by dethroning Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania XL.

During a recent interview on Sirius XM Busted Open, former WWE star D'Lo Brown said that although the company had been pushing Cody Rhodes to become a top-tier name, he does not believe The American Nightmare could become the top guy in the Stamford-based promotion.

"He's going to be the guy because that's what the direction they are going. I look at Cody, and I don't say this disrespectfully, I've never seen that top-tier echelon guy," said Brown. He added "...They have made Cody since he's come back over from AEW into that top-tier guy, so for the purposes of the story they are telling, he's the guy." [H/T - SESCOOPS]

Check out the whole interview below:

D'Lo Brown said WWE has to put the title on Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL

In the same interview, D'Lo Brown mentioned that he believes the Stamford-based promotion needs to put the title on Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

The former WWE star added that he does not believe people will be engaged in The American Nightmare's story for a third year in a row if he loses to Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows.

"You have to because I don't know if his character could go another 365 days to a third WrestleMania. I don't know if fatigue will play in," said Brown. He continued, "It is hard to keep the interest of the fans and get them sympathetic with you. It's even more difficult to do it for two years, da*n near impossible to keep it up for a third year to finish the story, in my opinion." [H/T - SESCOOPS]

It will be interesting to see who will come out on top between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania XL.

