Bollywood superstar admits to being scared of WWE legend Hulk Hogan (Exclusive)

Bollywood superstar Sharman Joshi recently admitted to being scared of Hulk Hogan while growing up despite the WWE legend being his favorite wrestler, too.

It cannot be overstated just how influential a performer Hulk Hogan is. He was a big draw for almost two decades, from 1980-2000, first becoming a widely beloved babyface and then exploring his darker side in WCW. Though his name has popped up for all the wrong reasons in the past decade or so, Hogan's contributions to the wrestling business cannot be undermined.

One of his biggest admirers is the supremely talented and accomplished actor Sharman Joshi, the host of WWE Super Dhamaal, alongside Shazahn Padamsee.

In an exclusive chat with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Joshi discussed his life-long wrestling fandom. When asked about who his favorite wrestler was growing up, he named Hulk Hogan. Interestingly, Sharman also named the former WCW Champion the performer who scared him the most.

"Hulk Hogan. Though he was my favorite, he also scared me," said Sharman Joshi. (1:43 - 1:50)

Sharman Joshi on WWE Superstars transitioning to acting

Furthermore, Sharman Joshi also spoke about the trend of many wrestlers exploring acting careers. He explained that since WWE Superstars have an "astounding" fan following, it makes sense for them to take their talents to the big screens, primarily in action films.

"The fan following they have is astounding and them coming into cinema, obviously, mostly in an action film, it's completely in semblenace with the proceedings. So it falls well, it gels well. So I see it as a natural transition from the ring to the sets. I'm not surprised that it's happening," said Sharman Joshi. (10:17 - 10:47)

The Rock, John Cena, and Batista, to name a few, are among those who have carved successful careers in Hollywood.

