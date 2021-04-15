"Book it" - Retired WWE Hall of Famer wants an Ironman match against Bret Hart

Kurt Angle returned for another episode of 'The Kurt Angle Show' on AdFreeShows.com and the WWE Hall of Famer looked back at his Ultimate Submission Match against Chris Benoit from WWE Backlash 2001.

The submission showdown followed the 30-minute Ironman format and Chris Benoit got the most submissions to end up as the winner that night.

A listener of Kurt Angle's podcast asked the WWE legend who he would like to face in an Ironman match. The Olympic gold medalist didn't hesitate in naming Bret Hart and noted that the dream match would have to be a 60-minute Ironman clash.

"Bret Hart! Without a doubt! I would love to have one go with Bret Hart. It would have to be a 60-minute Ironman match. The longer, the better. I want it with Bret. Book it."

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle names the three best technical wrestlers from Canada

Kurt Angle spoke at length about his match with Chris Benoit from the WWE Backlash 2001 pay-per-view and added that the Rabid Wolverine was amongst the top three technical wrestlers from Canada.

Kurt Angle placed Chris Benoit at the top alongside Bret and Owen Hart. He highlighted the reputation of Canadian wrestlers as being top in-ring workers.

"Top three, right up there with Bret and Owen. I really believe that those three might be the three premier guys that might have come out of Canada that have done extremely well. They are all very gifted. Canadian wrestlers are all good. They have a very good reputation, and it has a lot to with, you know, the Hart Foundation and the Dungeon that they trained in and their father that really kind of guided them. So Benoit is up there with them. Definitely."

Kurt Angle has never faced Bret Hart in his career and the dream match will never come to fruition as The Hitman is happily retired at 63 years old.

Kurt Angle, however, seems to be training towards a potential in-ring comeback, as the former WWE Champion dropped a fascinating video a few weeks ago.

Kurt Angle wrestled his retirement match at WWE WrestleMania 35 against Baron Corbin, but the 52-year-old legend might still have a few bouts left in him.

