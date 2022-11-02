NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose recently responded to Stu Bennett's offer regarding a match against Bayley's faction Damage CTRL.

NXT commentator Bennett took to Twitter to mention that he would like to see a match between Mandy's stable Toxic Attraction, and The Role Model's faction, Damage CTRL in the near future.

"Toxic A vs Damage CTRL, only one winner in my mind BAYLEY… (and it ain’t your mob!)," Bennett wrote.

Check out Stu Bennett's tweet below:

Rose responded to Stu's tweet as she asked the official to book Toxic Attraction's match with Damage CTRL.

"Book it !" wrote Mandy.

Check out Mandy Rose's tweet below:

Bayley spoke about her different personas as a babyface and as a heel

Former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley spoke about the evolution of her different personas as a babyface and as a heel.

While speaking in an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Role Model opened up about when she was new to the industry and was initially trying everything out.

"I honestly think that what I've been doing throughout my career has kind of just aligned with who I am as a person. What I was doing, probably when you interviewed me, I was very young in my career and still new to WWE and just kind of trying to make it still in my mind."

She further added that she eventually realized that she had many memorable matches and was growing in her field.

"Once I kind of got over this hump and woke up one day and realized like, 'I'm pretty awesome. I don't have to be this humble kid anymore. I've been here long enough. I've proved myself. I've had memorable matches,' and that's how my mind started thinking, and where I'm at now just kept growing and growing."

It will be exciting to see if WWE books Toxic Attraction against Damage CTRL in the near future or not.

