"BOOK IT Triple H," "Bring this man back home" - Fans react to 40-year-old star wanting WWE return after nearly 13 years

A wrestling veteran recently shared a video expressing his desire to return to one of the major companies in the wrestling business, be it WWE or AEW. The performer in question is Chris Masters, who's currently signed to NWA.

Masters first joined WWE back in 2003, where he spent a couple of years honing his skills in the company's then-developmental territory, OVW. After being called up to the main roster in 2005, the 40-year-old was pushed to the moon, with his "Masters Lock" submission becoming one of the most protected maneuvers.

Despite feuding with the likes of John Cena, his run eventually fizzled out, resulting in him being released from his contract on November 8, 2007. Though Chris Masters returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2009, his run was yet again short-lived, and he was released on August 5, 2011. Since then, he's worked for TNA Wrestling and is currently signed to NWA.

A few days back, Chris Masters released a video on his official Instagram account where he expressed his desire to work for a major company again.

He added he would love to work for either WWE, AEW, or TNA. Masters' video has been doing the rounds of the internet now, with fans expressing their interest in seeing him back in the spotlight.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Chris Masters wants a match against WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley

For those unaware, Bobby Lashley's Hurt Lock maneuver is a slight variation of the Chris Masters' Masters Lock submission. Early last year, in an interview, the former WWE star spoke about how a feud between him and Lashley writes itself.

Masters even pitched the idea of how he would like to confront The All Mighty when he has locked someone in The Hurt Lock.

"The Bobby Lashley scenario is fascinating because I haven't been there for so long... There's a lot of connections there. I'm kinda like a ghost from his past at this point. I just feel like in the right scenario, you have Lashley dominating with the Hurt Lock, and then you were to hear that OG Chris Masters theme," said Masters.

Expand Tweet

Considering Masters is still in great shape, he could be a valuable addition to WWE's roster if the company is willing to acquire his talents.

Do you want to see Chris Masters back in the Stamford-based promotion for one final run? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.