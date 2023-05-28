"Book it now" - WWE Universe wants Asuka to defend the RAW Women's Championship against 33-year-old popular superstar

The WWE Universe wants to see Asuka defend the RAW Women's Championship against popular star and current Damage CTRL member, Iyo Sky, at SummerSlam 2023.

At Night of Champions, The Empress of Tomorrow became a three-time RAW Women's Champion. She ended Bianca Belair's 420-day reign to win the title.

Taking to Twitter, fans suggested the idea of the new RAW Women's Champion facing her fellow Japanese native, Iyo Sky, at the biggest event of the summer. The 33-year-old is a former NXT Women's Champion but is yet to win a singles championship on the main roster.

Check out the fan reactions to Asuka vs. Iyo Sky:

Interestingly enough, Sky very recently was unsuccessful in her attempt to dethrone Belair. The EST, who won the title by beating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38, defeated numerous top superstars throughout her title reign.

This coming Monday night on RAW, Sky will be teaming up with Bayley once again. The duo will challenge for the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in a fatal four-way match. In recent weeks, there has been a lot of tension within Damage CTRL.

What was Triple H's message to Asuka after her win at WWE Night of Champions?

Following her win at WWE Night of Champions, Asuka was congratulated by Triple H. Taking to Twitter, The Game shared a photo of himself posing with the newly crowned RAW Women's Champion.

He wrote that the 41-year-old is now more dangerous than ever, further hyping up her historic win in Saudi Arabia. He wrote:

"More dangerous than ever. ...Are you ready for @WWEAsuka? #WWENOC."

The Empress of Tomrrow has already won numerous championships in WWE, including the SmackDown Women's Title and the NXT Women's Title. She is also a former three-time Women's Tag Team Champion.

The veteran superstar is a former Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank winner. She is the Women's Triple Crown Champion.

Who should the new RAW Women's Champion defend her title against? Sound off in the comment section

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes