"I've had a talk" - Booker T advised WWE star to prepare for his tag team to break up

WWE legend Booker T feels that The Street Profits could break up and wants Angelo Dawkins to prepare for that change.

On the WWE RAW after SummerSlam, Seth Rollins referenced The Street Profits breaking up, while Montez Ford also left his tag team partner high and dry to face Rollins in a singles match.

Booker T responded to a fan's comment on his Hall of Fame show about rumors regarding The Street Profits breaking up. The former world champion stated that Angelo Dawkins, one-half of The Street Profits, needs to prepare to be a singles star as his partner Montez Ford seems destined to be a top singles wrestler.

"Look, man, I've had a talk with Angie [Angelo Dawkins], I've had a talk with Montez [Ford] about what this business is. I told Angie, I said, 'Look, man, if you think the chatter, and people saying it just to be saying it, you got this all wrong. You better start thinking exactly what everybody else is saying. You need to prepare yourself because preparation is the only luck you're ever going to have.'"

Booker T continued and said only a few tag teams have stayed together:

"How many tag teams have stayed together throughout their careers? The Nasty Boys, The Usos... who else? Very few tag teams stick together forever. Me and my brother, we were brothers, so we stuck together for a long time, but not forever." [From 1:22:25 to 1:23:09]

Montez Ford on The Street Profits breaking up in WWE

Ford recently stated that he's not yet ready to make the switch to singles wrestling from tag team wrestling.

“The difference between singles wrestling and being part of a tag team is that all the attention is on you. I’m not ready to shift my focus yet. There is still a lot left for me to attain with Dawkins," said the RAW star.

The Street Profits have been a hugely successful tag team in WWE over the last few years and became only the second Triple Crown Tag Team champion. But, with the company seeing huge potential in Ford, it's only a matter of time before the duo split up.

