Booker T advises 30-year-old WWE Superstar to "lose eight pounds"

Booker T has made an interesting and blunt comment about a current WWE Superstar.

After a four-year run in All Elite Wrestling, Brian Pillman Jr. made his way to WWE earlier this year. He now works on NXT under the moniker of Lexis King.

On the latest edition of The Hall Of Fame, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was asked if he had any advice for the young gun. Booker stated that he needs King to lose about eight pounds and explained the reason behind his comment.

"I just need him to lose eight pounds. Just because television makes him look a little bigger in the wrong areas. I'll work with him on that ... make sure you get your jackets tapered, and stuff like that. It's little, bitty things. That's just me looking at it from an entertainment perspective. One thing about wrestling is, it's like an eye-catching business. You see things out of place like that when a wrestler is walking down the aisle, especially these days because the fans are so smart or at least want to be. So, you want to be on point when you're working in front of people." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Booker T works as a commentator on WWE NXT

Booker is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. He now works as a color commentator on WWE NXT. He has the best seat in the house while watching the in-ring action on a weekly basis.

Lexis King would certainly benefit from T's advice, considering the fact that the latter is one of the most respected veterans in the business.

King is 30 years old and still has a long road ahead of him. It remains to be seen if he manages to do well in WWE, similar to his late father in the 90s.

