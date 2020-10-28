WWE RAW Superstar Matt Riddle has targeted WWE Hall of Famer Booker T again online. Riddle also took a shot at the WWE legend last year, after he criticized The King of Bros. The same story has now been repeated.

Booker recently stated that if a Superstar wants to win World titles and become a major name, they should have a "certain look." He added that Riddle wrestling barefoot won't do him any favors in this department.

Riddle has now posted a tweet reacting to Booker's comments. Posting a still from his RAW match against Sheamus, Matt Riddle wrote that it's the face he makes whenever Booker T opens his mouth. Riddle also congratulated Sheamus for the win.

My face whenever Booker T speaks, also my face when I’m not on the raw survivor series team, congratulations to Sheamus

#stallion #wwe #raw #bro pic.twitter.com/Z1p5F58K9Q — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) October 27, 2020

Matt Riddle had targeted Booker T last year as well

Last year, Matt Riddle began taking shots at WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg when the latter returned for a match with The Undertaker. Soon after, Riddle took shots at Booker T, Lance Storm, and Chris Jericho, all former WCW talents.

Riddle's online feud with Booker T didn't last long, but it has been reignited again courtesy of Booker's recent comments. The King of Bros recently lost a Survivor Series qualifying match to Sheamus on WWE RAW, and won't be a part of Team RAW squad as a result.