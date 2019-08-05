×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Matt Riddle sends a warning to Chris Jericho

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
308   //    05 Aug 2019, 10:32 IST


Riddle and Jericho
Riddle and Jericho

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho recently acknowledged a tweet that berated NXT Superstar Matt Riddle and mentioned how a rising star shouldn't disrespect legends in promos. Jericho asked Riddle to learn from the snippet.

Riddle responded to the tweet and proceeded to take a shot at a bunch of former WCW wrestlers. He asked what was wrong with "these WCW guys", and added a warning indicating that he will beat all of them up.


In case you didn't know...


During the buildup to Super ShowDown, NXT Superstar Matt Riddle took shots at the returning Hall of Famer Goldberg and kept at it after the latter lost his match to The Undertaker at the event.

Soon after, Booker T talked about Riddle's comments, which didn't sit well with The King of Bros, who referred to Booker as an "old WCW wrestler". Recently, WWE veteran Lance Storm took a slight jibe at Riddle, asking whether he owns shoes.

Also read: 5 times babyfaces received heel reactions from fans


The heart of the matter

Riddle's recent post demanding a match with Goldberg and Dolph Ziggler was responded to by a user, who suggested him to read Chris Jericho's book and stop cutting humorous promos on veterans of the ring. Jericho took notice of the tweet and told Riddle to learn from it.

Riddle responded by asking what's wrong with all these WCW guys and added a warning indicating that he would beat them all up. Riddle mentioned Goldberg, Booker T, Lance Storm, and Chris Jericho in his tweet.


Advertisement

What's next?

Judging by Jericho's past Twitter altercations, it won't be a surprise if he fires back at Riddle for his comments. Stay tuned for more updates.

Do you think Riddle targeting in-ring veterans will harm him somewhere down the line?

Tags:
AEW News & Rumors Chris Jericho Matt Riddle
Advertisement
WWE News: Top NXT Superstar says "the greatest era of wrestling is coming"
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW News: Chris Jericho responds to Seth Rollins' Stomping Grounds promotion
RELATED STORY
5 possible mystery partners for Chris Jericho at AEW TNT premiere
RELATED STORY
AEW/WWE News: Chris Jericho reveals AEW is in war with WWE
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Chris Jericho gives a hilarious explanation on his initial contract negotiations, takes a subtle shot at CM Punk
RELATED STORY
AEW/WWE News: Chris Jericho spotted with WWE Superstar
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Chris Jericho says that the sold out first live show on TNT is because of him
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Chris Jericho reveals WWE Superstars have called him after Jon Moxley podcast
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW News: Chris Jericho explains why WWE Superstars should thank him
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Chris Jericho reveals which WWE Superstars got private dressing rooms
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us