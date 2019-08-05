WWE News: Matt Riddle sends a warning to Chris Jericho

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 308 // 05 Aug 2019, 10:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Riddle and Jericho

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho recently acknowledged a tweet that berated NXT Superstar Matt Riddle and mentioned how a rising star shouldn't disrespect legends in promos. Jericho asked Riddle to learn from the snippet.

Riddle responded to the tweet and proceeded to take a shot at a bunch of former WCW wrestlers. He asked what was wrong with "these WCW guys", and added a warning indicating that he will beat all of them up.

In case you didn't know...

During the buildup to Super ShowDown, NXT Superstar Matt Riddle took shots at the returning Hall of Famer Goldberg and kept at it after the latter lost his match to The Undertaker at the event.

Soon after, Booker T talked about Riddle's comments, which didn't sit well with The King of Bros, who referred to Booker as an "old WCW wrestler". Recently, WWE veteran Lance Storm took a slight jibe at Riddle, asking whether he owns shoes.

Also read: 5 times babyfaces received heel reactions from fans

The heart of the matter

Riddle's recent post demanding a match with Goldberg and Dolph Ziggler was responded to by a user, who suggested him to read Chris Jericho's book and stop cutting humorous promos on veterans of the ring. Jericho took notice of the tweet and told Riddle to learn from it.

Riddle responded by asking what's wrong with all these WCW guys and added a warning indicating that he would beat them all up. Riddle mentioned Goldberg, Booker T, Lance Storm, and Chris Jericho in his tweet.

What’s wrong with these WCW guys? First Goldberg then Booker T and now a really boring wrestler who hates barefoot Bros (Lance Storm) and last but not least Y2J. It’s almost like you all wanna get beat up before you retire

“Listen and learn Bros” https://t.co/faJPySpiQP pic.twitter.com/prvXoNuREY — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) August 5, 2019

Advertisement

What's next?

Judging by Jericho's past Twitter altercations, it won't be a surprise if he fires back at Riddle for his comments. Stay tuned for more updates.

Do you think Riddle targeting in-ring veterans will harm him somewhere down the line?