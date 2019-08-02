WWE News: NXT Superstar wants to fight Goldberg and Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 575 // 02 Aug 2019, 09:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The photo that Riddle posted

What's the story?

It was recently reported that WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will return at SummerSlam to face Dolph Ziggler.

NXT Superstar Matt Riddle took to Instagram and demanded a Triple Threat match pitting himself, Goldberg, and Dolph Ziggler.

In case you didn't know...

The Biggest Party of the Summer is almost upon us. SummerSlam 2019 is shaping up to be an intriguing and exciting card from top to bottom and is going to emanate from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on August 11.

Over the past few weeks, Dolph Ziggler has been taking shots at WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. On an episode of SmackDown Live, Ziggler stated that Shawn Michaels coming back was as bad as Goldberg in a wrestling ring. This fueled speculation regarding a potential return for Goldberg to face Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam.

Also read: Possible plans for Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan after SummerSlam

The heart of the matter

NXT Superstar Matt Riddle and Goldberg are no strangers to each other. Riddle took a series of jibes at Goldberg upon his return to WWE for Super ShowDown. Reportedly, Riddle didn't get any heat for his comments on Goldberg and the officials were happy with him.

Now, Riddle has posted a photo on his Instagram handle, featuring Ziggler and Goldberg with a SummerSlam logo slapped on the front. Riddle demanded to make this match a Triple Threat and added that this is what the fans want.

Advertisement

What's next?

Although it's a long shot that Riddle will get what he wants, WWE could certainly capitalize on his heat with Goldberg and bring this Twitter rivalry to the squared circle, even if it's for a one-off segment.

Do you want to see Riddle and Goldberg confront each other sometime in the future?