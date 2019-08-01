WWE Rumors: Former World Champion set to make a big return and compete at SummerSlam

SummerSlam

What's the story?

There has been a lot of speculation as to who Dolph Ziggler will be facing at SummerSlam this year. From Shawn Michaels to The Miz to Goldberg, a lot of names were thrown in the basket.

However, in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer has stated that Ziggler will be facing Goldberg at the biggest party of the summer.

In case you didn't know...

The Showoff has been taking quite a lot of verbal shots directed at Goldberg's poor in-ring performances over the past few weeks. Reports stated that these attacks on Goldberg were scripted and had the nod from Vince McMahon himself.

However, it was also speculated that the reason behind Ziggler provoking Goldberg was to have a match between the two at SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Dave Meltzer stated:

Someone in the WWE was talking to me about “how did you know it was Bill Goldberg?” And I said, “I didn’t know it was Bill Goldberg.” They didn’t realize that I had said I didn’t know. All these people said I said it was Bill Goldberg when I didn’t say it in the first. So… it is in fact Bill Goldberg and that’s how I figured it out.

There is no denying that Goldberg's last in-ring performance against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown in Jeddah was terrible. The former Universal Champion had even apologized to his fans on Twitter for the horrible match.

A match against someone like Ziggler would be a great idea for Goldberg, as Ziggler is known for making his opponents look good inside the squared circle.

What's next?

SummerSlam will take place on the 11th of August in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Do you think Goldberg will make an appearance on RAW or SmackDown next week?

