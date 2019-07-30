3 Reasons why Dolph Ziggler keeps taking shots at Goldberg on WWE Television

Dolph Ziggler has been quite savage towards Goldberg in promos

At first, it was Matt Riddle who took shots at Goldberg following the embarrassing match he had at WWE Super ShowDown against The Undertaker. And now Dolph Ziggler has been doing it almost every week to the point where something major seems to be up.

In this article, I shall explore the possible reasons why WWE may be headed in this direction between these two superstars from two different eras. When you think of Goldberg, you don't immediately think of Ziggler and vice versa, of course.

#3 Ties in with the 'It should have been me' storyline

Dolph Ziggler takes another shot at Goldberg. #RAW pic.twitter.com/PN1VjDNHqm — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) July 30, 2019

You see, everything that Ziggler complains about when he says that 'it should have been me', is applicable to Goldberg as a performer. He did not pay his dues in the business and rose to a position of prominence in WCW ahead of a lot of other talented performers. And now, years later he gets to come back to WWE and get the main event spot ahead of everyone else in the roster.

Don't forget that not long ago, Ziggler was mocking WWE legends by donning their gear and ridiculing their entrances back when he was an active SmackDown performer. So, this behaviour is in line with his character and everything that he has been complaining about over the years. That is all this could mean, on one hand.

This is the most boring possibility. But it's also likely!

