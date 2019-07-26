WWE Rumors: Goldberg reportedly has backstage heat in WWE

Vince and Goldberg

What's the story?

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Goldberg has backstage heat in WWE for his match against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown.

There are apparently no plans for him to come back to face Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam, contrary to recent rumors.

In case you didn't know...

At WWE Super Super ShowDown, Goldberg faced The Undertaker in the main event of the night. Unfortunately, the match was a disaster and both Superstars botched several moves during the same.

Throughout the bout, it was clear as day that the two were not fit enough to carry a main event caliber match at a major show. Undertaker finally delivered a horrible looking Chokeslam on Goldberg for the pin.

After the match, Goldberg could be seen collapsing in a disturbing visual.

The heart of the matter

On SmackDown Live, Dolph Ziggler mentioned Goldberg in his promo and proceeded to take a shot at the Hall of Famer. Ziggler talked about how the Raw Reunion special episode was as bad as Goldberg in a wrestling ring.

This was followed by a rumor about Ziggler possibly facing Goldberg at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Also, Ziggler stated on last week's Raw that his loss to Kevin Owens at Extreme Rules was "Goldberg bad."

Dave Meltzer has noted that the shots at Goldberg are an indication that there's backstage heat on him over his performance in Saudi Arabia. The heat stems from him being reckless in the ring during his match with Taker, which could've seriously injured The Phenom.

What's next?

If Ziggler's jibes aren't leading towards a Goldberg return at SummerSlam, it would be interesting to see where this story leads to in the coming weeks.

Would you have liked to see Goldberg make his return at SummerSlam?