WWE Rumors: Goldberg possibly facing top Superstar at SummerSlam

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 1.09K // 25 Jul 2019, 20:40 IST

Goldberg

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg might return to the ring much sooner than fans might think. His last in-ring appearance at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has plans for Goldberg to return to the ring for a match at SummerSlam next month against Dolph Ziggler.

In case you didn't know...

Goldberg's last appearance in a WWE ring was highly criticised, after the Hall of Famer was legitimately busted open early on in his Super ShowDown match. It resulted in several key spots in the match being botched by both Goldberg and his opponent, The Undertaker.

The Dead Man had his opportunity to make up for the poor Saudi Arabia match performance at WWE Extreme Rules earlier this month. He teamed up with Roman Reigns and defeated the team of Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon.

The heart of the matter

The past two weeks of WWE SmackDown Live have seen Dolph Ziggler appear on MizTV segments, and during the segments, he has taken not-so-subtle shots at Goldberg and the former WCW Champion's panned match at WWE Super ShowDown.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the shots fired at Goldberg by The Showoff are likely no mistake, as WWE currently has plans for Goldberg to return to the ring at the big SummerSlam PPV next month.

What's next?

WWE are yet to officially announce the match between Goldberg and Dolph Ziggler for SummerSlam, taking place on August 11th in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

As of this writing, Seth Rollins challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship is set to headline SummerSlam. Bayley is facing Ember Moon for the SmackDown Women's Title while Becky Lynch facing Natalya for the Raw Women's Championship also announced for the PPV.

