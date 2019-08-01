×
WWE Rumors: Possible plans for Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan after SummerSlam

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Rumors
1.13K   //    01 Aug 2019, 09:06 IST

Reigns and Bryan
Reigns and Bryan

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Roman Reigns might kick off a feud with Daniel Bryan after SummerSlam is done and dusted with. Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan is being advertised for several live events post SummerSlam.

In case you didn't know...

Back in 2015, Roman Reigns won the Royal Rumble match to an incredibly negative reaction, stemming from the fact that the WWE Universe wanted Daniel Bryan to win the match. Bryan had been eliminated early on in the match by Bray Wyatt. Reigns and Bryan got into a short-lived feud, which resulted in The Big Dog putting his title shot on the line against Bryan at WWE Fastlane, ultimately winning the bout.

Four years later, both Superstars are now part of SmackDown Live. Bryan has been teasing a "career-altering" announcement for the past few weeks but hasn't delivered on the same until now. Last night on SmackDown Live, Roman Reigns was attacked by a mystery man, who tried to push a structure on him.

Also read: Hulk Hogan once got backstage heat for ignoring CM Punk

The heart of the matter

It seems like we are in for another Reigns vs Bryan feud, possibly after The Biggest Party of the Summer comes to an end. Several matchups pitting Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan have been advertised for live events in September.

According to the adverts, we will see the two Superstars face off on both the Raw and SmackDown Live TV tapings at Madison Square Garden. Additionally, Reigns and Bryan are scheduled to compete at a WWE live event in Prescott Valley, ZA on September 28th.

What's next?

It would be interesting to see this feud play out on TV, now that Bryan is a full-fledged heel.

What are your thoughts on a possible feud between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan?

WWE Raw Daniel Bryan Roman Reigns
