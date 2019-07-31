WWE News: Hulk Hogan recalls getting backstage heat for ignoring CM Punk

Hogan, Vince, and Punk

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently appeared on Stone Cold Steve Austin's podcast, and the two legends discussed a variety of topics.

Hogan recalled an incident from Raw's 15th anniversary episode back in 2007, when he received backstage heat after not saying 'hello' to CM Punk.

In case you didn't know...

When one thinks of the Mount Rushmore of Professional Wrestling, Hulk Hogan's name is bound to come up somewhere on the very top. The Immortal One was instrumental in making pro-wrestling popular back in the 80s. Hogan and Vince McMahon's association resulted in WWE turning into a wrestling giant by the time the 90s came around.

Hogan went on to give his career an overhaul, when he turned heel in WCW, a move that many dubbed as being the moment the Monday Night Wars truly kicked off. Years later, Hogan appeared on the 15th anniversary celebration episode of Monday Night Raw. The segment saw Hogan coming to the aid of Hornswoggle, and putting down The Great Khali in the process.

The heart of the matter

While speaking about his appearance on the 15th anniversary edition of Raw, Hogan opened up on a backstage incident that happened that night, involving CM Punk.

Apparently, Hogan passed by Punk in a backstage area, and didn't say 'hello' to him. This resulted in Hogan getting backstage heat in WWE. Hogan added that he was going through a rough time, and was fully focused on fixing his life.

I walked in the dressing room, and there's a guy there named CM Punk. I didn't know who he was, and I heard I had heat because I came back and didn't say 'hello' to him, when I walked through the hallway. I remember that night, flying in with RVD from California, and I was going through so much crap and my whole life was falling apart. When I walked through that dressing room, all I could think about was I just need to get home and fix my life. I don't remember seeing, meeting, talking, or disrespecting anybody that day.

What's next?

Hogan is reportedly going to have a major role on WWE TV on the road to WrestleMania 36.

