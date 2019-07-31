WWE News: Paul Heyman reveals original gimmick suggested to Brock Lesnar

Lesnar and Heyman

What's the story?

WWE's Paul Heyman recently appeared on Inside The Ropes' live show, and talked on a variety of topics.

Heyman revealed that the original gimmick idea that WWE's producers had for Brock was for him to be a Russian.

In case you didn't know...

Back in 2002, Brock Lesnar debuted on WWE TV on the Raw after WrestleMania 18. Lesnar came in as a heel and attacked Maven, Spike Dudley, and Al Snow.

It didn't take long for Brock to climb the ladder on the main roster, and he defeated The Rock at SummerSlam to become the youngest WWE Champion at that time, a record that was broken by Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2004. Lesnar left WWE after WrestleMania 20, and came back to the company in 2012, after a successful stint in UFC.

The heart of the matter

While talking about Brock Lesnar's debut on the main roster, Heyman revealed a bunch of interesting things. One tidbit that stood out though, was that the producers at the time suggested Brock that he should be a Russian, something Heyman didn't like one bit.

Brock was in the ring early in the day during the show, and there was a bunch of these old-timers that, at the time, were producers, and they're giving him the worst advice. "You should be a Russian. You should stand in the middle of the ring, and do nothing, and just let people bounce off of you"

What's next?

One wonders what would have happened if Lesnar was actually given the gimmick of a Russian. Thankfully, nothing of this sort happened and he went on to become one of the greatest Superstars in WWE history. Lesnar will face Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2019, with the Universal title on the line.

What do you think would have happened if Lesnar was given the Russian gimmick back in 2002?