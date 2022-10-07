Booker T on if Logan Paul deserves a WWE world title shot

WWE legend Booker T feels that Logan Paul getting a world title shot would've aggrieved him if he was in the locker room presently.

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently stated that he isn't pleased about Paul getting a world title shot. He feels that it should be reserved for those who "worked up the card and put the time in" and thinks that Roman Reigns will "smash" the YouTube star.

On the latest episode of Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that he understands why Drew McIntyre is not on board with Logan Paul getting a world title shot. The Hall of Famer said that he would have a similar opinion to McIntyre if he was in the locker room presently.

"You know, if I was on the roster I may feel a little bit different about it. I'm not going to sit here and say, 'Celebrities coming into the business is all great.' I'm speaking from a promoter's standpoint now. I'm thinking from a perspective where, 'I'm running the company, I can't be thinking about what some wrestler is thinking of or how he's feeling,'" said Booker T.

Booker T has backed McIntyre for voicing his opinion about Logan Paul and stated that it's the "proper thing to do" by any WWE star.

"I do understand where Drew McIntyre is coming from, 100%. As a performer on the roster, I'd probably voice my opinion the same exact way. If Drew McIntyre went on Twitter and said, 'It's awesome to have Logan Paul in WWE,' then we'd have a problem." [11:30-12:20]

When will Logan Paul appear next in WWE?

WWE on FOX @WWEonFOX



Face-to-face in the ring for the first time ever.



ROMAN REIGNS. LOGAN PAUL.Face-to-face in the ring for the first time ever. #SmackDown , Friday 8e/7c on FOX ROMAN REIGNS. LOGAN PAUL.Face-to-face in the ring for the first time ever.📺 #SmackDown, Friday 8e/7c on FOX https://t.co/B0eDqdlIRy

Logan Paul is scheduled to feature on the October 7 edition of SmackDown, where he will come face-to-face with Roman Reigns.

Reigns and Paul last met on September 17 in Las Vegas at a press conference to confirm their upcoming match.

The two will face each other at Saudi Arabia's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, which will take place on November 5.

Do you think Logan Paul deserves a shot at Roman Reigns' title? Leave a comment below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Hall of Fame and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes