Booker T blasts Eric Bischoff's WCW behaviour

Booker T is a true legend when it comes to his time in the wrestling business. Very few other wrestlers have had the success that Booker T enjoyed, be it in his time in WCW or WWE. On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was talked about the Mount Rushmore of WCW and was asked if Eric Bischoff, who was the president of WCW for a long time, belonged on that mountain.

HOF168 - RAW Recap, InterGender Wrestling, UFC 252 Breakdown and More https://t.co/G3GBOE9rJD — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) August 12, 2020

Booker T shoots on Eric Bischoff's behaviour in WCW

Booker T was very clear about what he thought of Eric Bischoff being a part of the Mount Rushmore of WCW. Talking about him, Booker T said that Eric Bischoff did not meet the criteria at all. The former World Heavyweight Champion revealed that while Eric Bischoff had done a lot for Booker T's career, he made mistakes while running WCW.

Booker T focused on how Eric Bischoff wanted to be 'one of the boys' and that caused WCW to not go in the direction that it should have.

“No. No, he’s not in the conversation. Guys like that, that haven’t put time in the ring wrestling for years, they don’t deserve ever to even be mentioned in the thought of going up on a Mt. Rushmore. That’s just my opinion on that. You might want to create some kind of other Mt. Rushmore for — the thing is like I said, Eric Bischoff did a lot for me. Did a lot for my career. But, I always say that when business and pleasure starts co-mingling with each other, it’s going to be a problem. When Eric Bischoff, I mean — there again, he did a lot for my career. But when Eric Bischoff stopped being the president, stopped being the boss and wanted to start being one of the boys, start wanting to be one of the talent on the show? That’s when everything got clouded. Judgment totally didn’t come into play in certain instances because you got a lot of guys around you that you think that are your friends. In essence, what I’m trying to say is, Eric Bischoff should have never been in position to even be considered to be a part of Mount Rushmore.”

You can see Eric Bischoff's interview on Sportskeeda here as he talked about Sting, working with John Cena, AEW, and more.