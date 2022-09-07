"Back where he's supposed to be" - Booker T on top star's return to WWE

WWE legend Booker T is happy to see former Universal Champion Braun Strowman return to the company and feels like he's meant to be in the promotion.

Strowman returned on this past week's WWE RAW and assaulted all the competitors in a Fatal Four Way Tag Team Match to determine the number one contender. He went on a rampage against The Alpha Academy, Los Lotharios, The New Day, and The Street Profits. The Monster Among Men was released by the company in June last year due to budget cuts.

On his Hall of Fame show, Booker T said that he's happy to see Strowman back, despite some fans not liking the way he was brought back.

"People aren't so happy about the way Braun Strowman came back. There are mixed emotions as far as the way he came back and squashed Alpha Academy. I look at bringing someone like Braun back, you've gotta bring him back with some impact and you've got to wonder how you are going to do it. Should you do it in a match? Should you do it in a promo? That's here nor there. There again, I'm not looking to book the show, I'm just glad to see Braun back in action, back where he's supposed to be," said Booker T. [6:55 - 7:30]

The Hall of Famer said that Strowman's massive size means he can always thrive in WWE.

"A person like Braun Strowman being 6' 5"+, 300+ pounds, he can thrive in WWE." [8:04 - 8:12]

What's next for Braun Strowman in WWE?

The Monster Among Men will be on television once again this week, as he is scheduled to appear on SmackDown. After embarking on a path of destruction on RAW, he confirmed in a backstage interview that he plans to do the same on the blue brand.

A recent report has subsequently revealed that Braun Strowman will be a babyface on the blue brand going forward.

The last time Strowman was on SmackDown was for a Universal title match against Roman Reigns in October 2020, when he lost the match via submission. It remains to be seen whether the former Universal Champion will look to challenge Roman Reigns on the blue brand.

