Booker T was surprised AEW star had "beef" with ex-WWE Champion because he's a "nice guy"

WWE legend Booker T is surprised that Bryan Danielson had a "beef" with The Miz as the former is seemingly a nice guy.

Danielson and The Miz had a fractious relationship during the former's WWE stint, with the two even having a real-life argument on Talking Smack. They were also embroiled in an on-screen feud when Danielson returned to in-ring action in 2018.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame show, Booker T noted that he wasn't amazed that The Miz and Bryan Danielson had animosity to grab a top position in the company.

"Miz is down for taking care of business. Miz is down for making sure he gets paid. Miz wants to be the top guy, by any means necessary. He's going to work his butt off to actually try to get to that position. I could see some animosity perhaps between those two, jockeying for that position. I'm not surprised."

However, he was more surprised about Danielson having a real-life rivalry with someone as he's always been nice to everybody and is a 'happy-go-lucky' person.

"I'm more surprised about that it's Bryan Danielson having beef with somebody just because he's such a nice guy. Can't see Bryan Danielson having a beef with anybody because he always seems happy-go-lucky," said Booker T. [From 45:20 to 46:04]

The WWE Hall of Famer was also not astonished to hear Bryan Danielson calling himself a 'bully' in the AEW locker room as The American Dragon apparently always tries to make everything mean something.

Bryan Danielson was to punch The Miz in WWE

Danielson recently spoke about his infamous WWE Talking Smack segment with The Miz. He revealed that the original plan he and The A-Lister conjured was for the former to punch the latter during their promo.

The original plan that Mike and I had come up with, was I was going to f*cking deck him. We wanted to get under each other's skin so much that it was plausible that I would legit be angry enough to punch him, and so that was the intent," said Danielson. [H/T WrestlingNews]

Danielson instead decided to leave the set because The Miz had done a great job through his fierce promo. The American Dragon is currently signed to AEW and part of the Blackpool Combat Club. Meanwhile, Miz was recently involved in a feud with YouTube sensation Logan Paul.

