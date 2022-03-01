"Definitely could've played a much bigger role" - Booker T on WWE Superstar's recent exit from the company

Booker T has spoken highly of Cesaro, both as a person and a wrestler. The Hall of Famer thinks that the Swiss star could've been used in a better manner in the WWE.

Cesaro recently parted ways with WWE after spending 11 years in the company. He won seven tag team titles and one United States title during his time in Vince McMahon's company.

Booker T, on his Hall of Fame podcast, was effusive in his praise of Cesaro, who, he feels, never complained about his position in the promotion and was willing to play his role to the T. The Hall of Famer, though, thinks that the former star could've played a bigger role in the company.

"I do know this, as far as being in the WWE, this guy has always played his role, whatever the role it may be - 'give it to me and I'm going to get it done.' I don't remember hearing any complaints from Cesaro or about Cesaro. He was just a guy that came to work and put his hard hat on and went to work. I wish Cesaro would've got much further in WWE. I thought he was a guy that definitely could've played a much bigger role," said Booker T. (From 14:37 to 15:05)

The WCW icon added that the crowd was completely behind Cesaro at one point.

"I remember the crowd being totally on Cesaro's side at one point to where you could tell they wanted him in that position as well. One thing I say about talent, cream rises to the top. I think Cesaro is going to have a soft landing because he's a guy that's going to be highly sought now since he's a free agent," said the Hall of Famer. (From 15:07 to 15:35)

Booker T hopes that Cesaro has a "soft landing" in his pro wrestling career following his exit.

Why Cesaro may have left WWE

Bonafide Heat @BonafideHeat I know that Cesaro had a great career in WWE, it’s still crazy to me that nothing of significance resulted for him after this moment I know that Cesaro had a great career in WWE, it’s still crazy to me that nothing of significance resulted for him after this moment https://t.co/PLgDnUA7b0

Cesaro and WWE were reportedly in talks to extend his contract, but couldn't agree on terms to extend his stay. He wasn't offered as lucrative a contract as Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and AJ Styles.

"Given the huge money they’ve offered others whose deals have been up (Zayn, Owens and Styles) it would indicate he did not get that level of an offer," reported Dave Meltzer.

His last match came against Happy Corbin on SmackDown on February 11, 2022, a match which he lost.

