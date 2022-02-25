Cesaro left WWE because he wasn't offered a contract similar to a current champion - Reports

The biggest news going around in the world of WWE is the departure of former US Champion Cesaro. As per reports, The Swiss Cyborg was unhappy that the contract given to him didn't match the extension signed by Zayn.

The former US champion has been with WWE for multiple years, winning the tag team titles on multiple occasions as well as the US championship once. He was also the first-ever winner of the Andre the Giant Battle Royal at WrestleMania.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE did try to retain the powerhouse performer once his contract was up. However, he felt that the deal was not at par with what WWE offered to Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn.

''Cesaro’s (Claudio Castagnoli, 41) contract has expired as of this week. The two sides were in talks on a new deal but couldn’t come to terms. Given the huge money they’ve offered others whose deals have been up (Zayn, Owens and Styles) it would indicate he did not get that level of an offer,'' said Meltzer

Sami Zayn was offered a big contract by WWE unlike Cesaro

While it is understandable that the company offered big money contracts to former world champions like Kevin Owens and AJ Styles, it came as a surprise that a tenured member of the WWE roster like the Switzerland native wasn't offered a better deal than what was given to Sami Zayn.

Sami Zayn and Cesaro were both in a similar bracket in WWE as they are mid-carders who helped get other talent over. Reports had stated that while Vince McMahon considered The Swiss Cyborg a 'good hand', he never saw main-event potential in the Swiss superstar.

Dave Meltzer also said that the 41-year-old had not been negotiating with AEW or any other company. So, a better offer from another company was not a factor in him deciding to quit WWE.

Edited by Anirudh

