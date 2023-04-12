Booker T claims WWE missed the opportunity with rising star at WrestleMania 39

Booker T recently suggested that WWE failed to capitalize on the opportunity to make Omos a superstar at WrestleMania 39.

Night two of the event featured a match between Omos and Brock Lesnar. The Nigerian Giant got some hits on his opponent before eventually falling to an F-5, ending the match in five minutes. Unfortunately, their feud was quickly forgotten as Lesnar moved on to target Cody Rhodes.

During his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T expressed his disappointment with the match and Lesnar's heel turn, arguing that WWE missed a chance to turn Omos into something special.

“To have someone like Brock Lesnar to help him [Omos] grow, I thought that could’ve been a good thing but obviously they’ve got other plans, with Brock, you know, doing the thing with Cody Rhodes. Maybe Brock and Cody look like they’re gonna mix it up. Cody may have to go through Brock to go to the next level — I get it. But I did think that was a moment that we could’ve really made Omos the ‘ultimate giant.’ Yeah, I think we missed the moment,” he said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Booker T wasn't a fan of the NXT Championship match at Stand & Deliver

NXT hosted its largest Premium Live Event during WrestleMania weekend, titled Stand & Deliver. The main event featured Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes, who competed for the NXT Championship in a highly anticipated match. However, the match ultimately failed to meet fans' expectations.

On a recent podcast, Booker T acknowledged that while the right competitor emerged victorious, the match lacked the necessary intensity to elevate it to the next level.

“As far as the match goes, on a scale of one to ten, I give it a six. I’m not going to go too higher than a six just because I know what I’m looking for. If you’re a gymnast, and you’re doing the vault, what am I looking for? Most important thing in the vault? I’m looking to see if these guys stick the dismount. I’m still looking, still waiting. Did they go out there and perform? Yes, they did. I just thought they were walking their way through it as opposed to feeling their way through it."

He continued:

“I thought it could have been a lot better. Do I think the right guy won? Yeah. What they did on Tuesday with Bron Breakker turning heel, I like that. I like Bron Breakker better as a heel. He should have started out as a heel, but with him having the pedigree, background, and name, you jumpstart him as a babyface, I get that too."[H/T Fightful]

The following week on NXT, Bron Breakker turned heel by attacking Carmelo Hayes, indicating their feud was not over.

